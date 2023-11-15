LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Lawrence Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the June 3 killing of a 20-year-old Topeka man.

Police said they took a 22-year-old man into custody around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Louisiana Street.

The arrest comes after a months-long investigation with investigators able to tie forensic evidence to the suspect arrested on Tuesday.

FOX4 is not naming the suspect at this time until formal charges have been filed with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 3, Lawrence police responded to reports of gunfire just after 1 a.m. in the area of W. 24th Street and Cedwarwood Avenue.

A short time later, a man, later identified as Cameron Renner, was dropped off at a Lawrence hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.