Third suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of Wichita teenager

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a third suspect in the case involving 17-year-old Erik Stokes’s death on April 25.

Jaron Palmer was booked into jail Monday evening on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Detectives say, Palmer, his brother, and a woman forced their way into an apartment near 13th and West

where they shot and killed Stokes.

On the day of the shooting incident, police say five people were at the apartment when three suspects armed with handguns forced their way in. Investigators say the five people went into a bedroom and then shots were fired by the suspects. Stokes and another 17-year-old boy were hit. The second teenager survived.

Palmer was also arrested on suspicion of numerous child sex crimes. 18-year-old Breckyn Elliott and 18-year-old Easton G. Palmer have also been arrested in connection with Stokes’s death.