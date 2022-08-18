Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert Street on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police confirmed they arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side.

Caviontay Conway (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Sedgwick County Jail booking records, 21-year-old Caviontay R. Conway was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder; in the commission of a felony on Wednesday afternoon. Conway was also booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and distributing opiates.

Wichita police responded to the shooting early Monday in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The victim in that shooting was identified as 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita.

Police said the investigation revealed that the victim and several other people were inside the home when two armed men entered and shot the victim.

Police tell KSN News that they are still looking for the second person in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.