WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in Wichita on Saturday has been arrested.

Roger Gale (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), 27-year-old Roger Gale, of Wichita, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to the WPD, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of 4900 E Harry St.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy, of Wichita, located outside his residence with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Gale and Hardy were having an argument when Gale fired several shots at Hardy and an unidentified 39-year-old woman.

Wichita police say the argument stemmed from a previous one while Gale was walking his dog.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.