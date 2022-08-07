LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police arrested a man suspected of killing four people near Dayton, Ohio Saturday night.

Officers say the arrest happened after a city-wide search when an on-duty officer noticed a vehicle matching the suspect’s description in the area of W. 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road.

39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken custody without incident.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired.

Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes” and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, and 41-year-old Sarah Anderson were later identified by officials on Saturday. A 15-year-old also was killed but their name is not been publicly identified.

“We are working to determine if there is any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role,” Porter said. He called the shooting “the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory.”

Extradition is being arranged to send Marlow back to Ohio.