Suspect arrested in St. Patrick’s Day shooting

Case number 20C017096 is attributed to all charges on the booking report for Edward Kennedy, 20. He’s accused of (1) Aggravated Battery, (1) Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, and (2) Aggravated Assault. He was booked in jail Saturday.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred on St. Patrick’s Day that injured two men.

Edward Kennedy, 20-years-old, was taken into custody Saturday by Wichita Police Department. Edwards is accused of one Aggravated Battery, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

The case is from St. Patrick’s Day. Police reported it at Ross Parkway and Jewett at 8:50 p.m. Two men, 44 and 19, were injured. The 44-year-old was treated and released with a non-life-threatening injury. The 19-year-old had a minor injury, but police did not say whether he suffered a gunshot wound. Police responded to the hospital when the victims went to the ER with injuries.

The two men and a 19-year-old male driver, who was not injured, were in a moving vehicle when the shooting happened, police said. Several shots were fired at the vehicle.

Police initially said the shooting was not believed to be a random incident.