TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Topeka police said a suspect has been arrested in connection to a child’s death and rape.

On Monday around 6 p.m., officers were called to 2010 SE 29th, where firefighters were giving life-saving measures to a 5-year-old. The child later died.

Police said investigators determined the death to be suspicious and quickly identified a 25-year-old man as the suspect. Police said the suspect, who is known to the victim, was booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on suspicion of murder in the first degree and rape.

KSN News does not name suspects until they are charged.

The Topeka Police Department said it was the 26th homicide in 2023.