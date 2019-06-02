Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting in downtown Wichita early Sunday has left one man dead.

Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita police spokesman, tells KSN news that officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of North New York shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, officers found Ivell Ray with multiple gunshot wounds. Ray died on the scene.

Police arrested 34-year-old Isaac Phillips on suspicion of first-degree murder.

“The investigation revealed Phillps and Ray had a disturbance in the street when Phillips fired multiple times from a handgun striking Ray,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.