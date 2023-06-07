WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday morning after he was allegedly caught cutting catalytic converters from vehicles.

The department said it happened around 5:06 a.m. at the Super Car Guy’s lot in the 100 block of N. West Street.

Someone called 911 after hearing a Sawzall cutting metal at the car lot. Officers arrived and say they found the man crawling in the parking lot with three catalytic converters and a Sawzall. Police found three vehicles with their catalytic converters removed.

Police said the arrest wouldn’t have been possible without a witness calling 911 to report suspicious activity.