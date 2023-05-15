Wichita police said a shooting in the 100 block of Mt. Carmel on Sunday, May 7, injured a 6-year-old girl. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in a drive-by shooting that left a 6-year-old girl injured.

Nicholas Henry was charged Friday in Sedgwick County court with five counts: two counts of criminal discharge of firearm, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $150,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 18.

Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, May 7, around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Mt. Carmel, near Douglas and Meridian.

Police said the girl was injured by shrapnel and received non-life-threatening injuries. Approximately six to 10 shots were fired in the incident.