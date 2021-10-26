Suspect found dead following standoff and kidnapping in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a suspect was found dead Monday following a standoff near Glen Elder.

The KBI said on Saturday, Oct. 23, at approximately noon, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a 78-year-old male who reported that he was forcibly taken at gunpoint and held for around 26 hours by his 59-year-old acquaintance, John Roudybush, of Glen Elder.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI for assistance at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. An arrest warrant for Roudybush for aggravated kidnapping was obtained, and a search warrant for Roudybush’s home was secured.

At approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, the KBI’s High Risk Warrant Team attempted to execute the warrants at 2446 190 Rd. in rural Glen Elder. Roudybush refused to come out of the house, and a standoff began. During the standoff, negotiators attempted to communicate with Roudybush for many hours.

Two shots were heard inside the house at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Then at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, control of the scene was transferred to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team, due to the length of time it required to resolve the incident.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., KHP reported hearing a gunshot inside the home. They later breached an external wall of the house and located Roudybush dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in an upstairs room at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

The KBI and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of Roudybush, as well as the aggravated kidnapping case.