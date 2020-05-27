Suspect in 2018 Wichita murder case booked into jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect in a Wichita murder case from July 2018 was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail according to booking records.

Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas was booked Tuesday. He was a suspect in shooting that happened on July 7, 2018, in the 500 block of West 17th Street North. The victim, Lucy Mojica, was located inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Lucy was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Throughout the investigation, the suspect was identified as Lucy’s estranged husband, Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas.

Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas has booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and three counts of aggravated assault.

