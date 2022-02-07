MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 19-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting this weekend has been charged.

Tremelle Robert Montgomery, of Fort Riley, has been charged with the following:

1 count of murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

3 counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

Montgomery is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, three officers responded to gunshots at an Aggieville district bar early Saturday. The officers found 21-year-old Joshua J. Wardi, of Fort Riley, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Two officers pursued Montgomery from a bar. The KBI says one officer shot him in the leg. He was in fair and stable condition Saturday.

The KBI investigation revealed that Montgomery and Wardi were at the same bar when they got into an argument. The KBI says witnesses report they saw Montgomery pull out a gun and shoot Wardi.

No officers were injured in the shooting.