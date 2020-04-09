Breaking News
Cowley and Sumner counties report first COVID-19 deaths
Wichita mayor discusses COVID-19 and burn ban

Suspect in Arkansas City fatal shooting arrested

by: KSN News

Christopher Robert Henry

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect in an Arkansas City fatal shooting was arrested on Tuesday.

Arkansas City police say 37-year-old Christopher Robert Henry of Wichita turned himself in at the department after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say Henry was arrested on suspicion of one felony count each of intentional second-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. He was transported and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $500,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.

On April 3, police responded to the 700 block of North B Street for a report of shots fired. Before officers arrived on the scene, the individuals involved in the incident allegedly left.

A short time later, officers located and stopped a vehicle in the 28000 block of U.S. 77 Bypass.

Police learned that one of the vehicle’s passengers, 28-year-old Jonathan Martinez of Arkansas City had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Martinez was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center. He was transported by air ambulance to a Wichita hospital, where he later passed away.

Henry and Martinez knew each other, and police said this was not a random shooting or road rage.

