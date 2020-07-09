Suspect in attempted Arkansas City kidnapping arrested in Nebraska

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department was notified Wednesday that an attempted kidnapping suspect had been arrested in Nebraska following a standoff.

At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Cowley County Emergency Communications received a call from a citizen who reported that a woman was injured and out of a vehicle in the area south of 252nd Road and 51st Road.

An officer arrived and learned a 27-year-old Arkansas City woman had been involved in the disturbance, after which a male suspect had fled in the woman’s vehicle. The female victim was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center.

Investigators later learned the suspect — identified as Leongrys Castellanos-Mesa, 35, of Grand Island, Nebraska — had entered the woman’s van unlawfully and hid until he reportedly attacked her.

Officers were able to identify the suspect quickly and placed notifications to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect and the victim’s vehicle, a silver Toyota Sienna minivan.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Grand Island police located a vehicle known to be owned by Castellanos-Mesa, parked in front of his home. He was taken into custody after allegedly barricading himself in the basement.

