Suspect in criminal homicide at Enigma Club & Lounge, Keshawn Dawson, arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keshawn Dawson, 23, the suspect in the investigation of the criminal homicide that happened at Enigma Club & Lounge was arrested Friday, Oct. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was wanted for murder and other charges, stemming from a shooting that killed 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injured six others with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A Wichita Police Department Officer, currently assigned as a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshall’s Service, has been diligently working to locate Dawson for the past four weeks, according to the Wichita police.

Wichita police say his efforts led to Dawson’s arrest with the assistance of the United States Marshall’s Service Fugitive Task Force. Dawson was arrested without incident and a process will occur to extradite him back to Sedgwick County.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, officers responded to a shooting call at the Enigma Club, 351 N. Mosely.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims that were all transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation revealed Dawson got into a disturbance earlier inside the club and was forced to leave.

Dawson returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds with a handgun through windows into the club from the outside, striking the victims.

Dawson had active felony Sedgwick County warrants and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.