WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the two suspects accused of human trafficking in Finney County was charged by a judge on Wednesday.

Jose Carlos Castillo-Alegria was charged with 30 counts of human trafficking, five counts of aggravated human trafficking and one count of unlawful to receive proceeds from racketeering.

There is another suspect who was arrested in the case. Their court date is scheduled for a later date.

Court documents show the crimes were committed between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 15, 2023. The Finney County Attorney told KSN that five of the cases involved minors, one of whom was under the age of 14.

The investigation began on Aug. 14, 2023, after deputies were responding to a landlord versus tenant dispute. Deputies learned the situation involved immigrants being housed at the residence for work.

The discovery prompted a human trafficking investigation. The investigation found the occupants were from multiple countries and were not being paid or cared for properly.

Castillo-Alegria’s next date in court is scheduled for Sept. 14. His bond has been set at $1 million.