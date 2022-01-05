Suspect in Kansas insulin pump theft identified by police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The woman responsible for stealing a 19-year-old’s car, insulin pump and other personal belongings has been identified by the Topeka Police Department.

According to TPD Lieutenant Manuel Munoz, the suspect has been identified as Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins.

Riley-Perkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Criminal use of a financial card

Tylynn Cross was hospitalized after she had her car stolen along with her insulin pump on Dec. 10, 2021 in the Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. Cross and her mother asked for help through a GoFundMe to help purchase a new pump after donated pumps didn’t work.

The Cross family noticed that Tylynn’s debit card was used at the Topeka Fat Shack, leading the Topeka Police Department to find video footage of Riley-Perkins at the location with a number of personal items belonging to Tylynn.

Police found and arrested Riley-Perkins on Dec. 22, 2021. She was previously arrested in another situation where she was pulled over in a stolen minivan with methamphetamine and two children in the car, according to TPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories