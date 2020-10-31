Suspect in Kansas killing arrested in Seattle area

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kansas man has been arrested in the Seattle area and is awaiting extradition.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 31-year-old Latrelle Sheneice Praylow was charged Friday with first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 38-year-old Christopher McMillon.

A family member found him dead in his home Oct. 3 while checking to see why he failed to appear at a youth basketball game. Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said Praylow was arrested Thursday evening and is jailed in King County, Washington.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said an extradition hearing is set for Monday.

