Suspect in Leavenworth child abduction, double homicide in custody, yet to be charged

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – An Amber Alert that started in Kansas and expanded to four states has been canceled and, two girls returned home safely.

Police say their father abducted the girls after killing two other boys, ages 11 and 4, in a Leavenworth home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said 40-year-old Donny Jackson killed the two boys before taking off with the girls. Jackson was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Saturday night, over 400 miles from the crime and abduction scene.

Authorities say the two boys were shot to death by Jackson. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said the family got suspicious when one of the children did not show up for a soccer game.

“I believe there was a family event, a soccer game, that one of the children was supposed to be at,” said Major Jim Sherley, Leavenworth County Undersheriff. “He didn’t show up, so a family member had shown up then and had discovered the crime here at the scene.”

Charges have yet to be filed against Jackson.

