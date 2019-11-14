Suspect in McAdams Park shooting makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The suspect in the murder of a Wichita teenager appeared in court today.
18-year-old Malick Garrett was arrested in the death of 15-year-old Marion Wheaton. A judge today charged Garrett with second-degree murder.
Wichita police say he shot Wheaton at McAdams park last week.
Garret will be back in court later this month.
