Suspect in missing Colorado boy’s disappearance spending night in Saline County jail

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Letecia Stauch, the suspect in the disappearance of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch from Colorado, is being held overnight in the Saline County jail Wednesday. She’s being extradited to Colorado.

Letecia Stauch is the stepmother of Gannon Stauch. She was arrested Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on numerous charges including first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of the 11-year-old El Paso County boy from Colorado who has not been seen since January 27.

Gannon remains missing, although investigators said Monday they no longer believe he’s alive.

