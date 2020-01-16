Suspect in missing murder victim case makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While police continue the search for the body of a 50-year-old Hutchinson man, a suspect in his murder steps into court.

Thursday, Jeffrey Hill was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon at his first scheduled court appearance for his alleged role in the death of 50-year-old Jeffrey Jones of Hutchinson.

Hill, 53, of Joplin, Missouri, was arrested in mid-January after attempting to flee from police after a traffic stop in Wichita.

Hill was previously named by an unidentified caller to police as a suspect in Jones’ December murder, as well as in multiple witness interviews and evidence collected by police. The caller told police the victim was taken to an unknown location and buried outside of Wichita.

Hill was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, multiple drug possession charges, and resisting arrest.

Hill has previously been convicted of aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, forgery, identity theft, possession of drugs, and trafficking contraband in a penal institution.

Wichita police believe there are more witnesses to Jones’ murder. They ask for anyone with information about his death or the location of his body to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

