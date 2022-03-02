CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Tuesday that detectives found 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith through a collaboration with federal and state authorities.

Police in Kansas say Thavychith was arrested without incident at a Shawnee gas station.

Thavychith is charged with murder and shooting into occupied property in the death of Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera on Feb. 11.

At a court hearing Tuesday, Thavychith agreed to be extradited to Charlotte.