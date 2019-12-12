Suspect in Robert Junior homicide charged with first-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A recently apprehended felon and murder suspect appeared in court Wednesday to receive charges against him.

A judge charged Chevy Jones, 25, with first-degree murder. The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Robert Junior.

Junior was found dead with gunshot wounds at this home on December 3, near Pawnee and Rock road.

Police arrested Jones almost two weeks later, after they said he rammed a car into a lieutenant’s patrol car Friday night and then ran away. Jones was apprehended inside a Walmart by off-duty officers.

Jones is being held on a $50M bond.

