Suspect in teen’s shooting death charged with first-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eighteen-year-old Breckyn Elliott made her first appearance in court Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Erik Stokes.

The shooting took place in the 3800 block of West 13th Street North on Sunday, April 25.

Elliott was charged with murder in the first-degree; in the commission of a felony. Her bond is set at $250,000 and her next court date is on May 13.

Police said Elliott is among the three people involved in the shooting. They are still searching for Jaron Palmer, a third suspect in the case.