Suspect in weekend stabbing case makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Morgan Prager, the man accused of stabbing 19-year-old Vincent Venturaella on Saturday, faced a judge today.

Prager is now charged with second degree murder.

Wichita police say Prager is the brother of the victim’s ex-girlfriend. They found Vincent Venturella suffering from a severe laceration to the neck.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of North Spruce, shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, where they learned there had been a disturbance at the home between Venturaella and Prager

Prager is due back in court on January 30.