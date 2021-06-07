Suspect in Wichita homicide case charged with first-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect in a Wichita homicide case from over a year ago has been arrested and charged.

According to booking sheets, Jakob O. Cuble was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on Friday.

Police say Cuble was wanted for the death of 17-year-old Marcus Sain. Investigators say Sain was shot and killed during a drug transaction at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of S. Webb Road in Wichita, May 20, 2020.

In court, Cuble was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 17. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Cuble is not the only suspect in the case. Malcolm Ganther, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in May 2020, and Nathaniel Saunders, 22, was charged with first-degree murder last August.