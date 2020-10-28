WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting overnight.
Wichita police say they were trying to stop a person suspected of shooting at Mulvane police officers last week.
Wichita police say the suspect led them on a chase. Officers pursued the suspect to southeast Wichita near Bayley and Terrace.
Police say the man fired shots at them, and they returned fire hitting the suspect. No one else was hurt.
LATEST STORIES:
- Recent listeria infection outbreak traced back to deli meat, CDC says
- On Ronelle’s Radar: More travel troubles early Wednesday before a cold rain
- Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Wichita
- ‘I was going to go home’: Lyons officer opens up for the first time since being shot
- O’Donnell denies involvement playing a role in fake attack ad in court filing