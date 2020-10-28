Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting overnight.

Wichita police say they were trying to stop a person suspected of shooting at Mulvane police officers last week.

Wichita police say the suspect led them on a chase. Officers pursued the suspect to southeast Wichita near Bayley and Terrace.

Police say the man fired shots at them, and they returned fire hitting the suspect. No one else was hurt.



