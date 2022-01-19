Suspect sought with causing headstone damage at Claflin Cemetery

CLAFLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect is being sought following vandalism at the Claflin Cemetery.

Claflin Cemetery damage (Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, sometime on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, an unknown person damaged 14 headstones and the cemetery’s fence.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the suspect used a motor vehicle to run over tombstones. The damage was estimated at several thousand dollars.

If you have information about this person or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.