HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County law enforcement is looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop Wednesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple “major felony warrants,” according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper. The suspect refused to stop and led officers on a chase that ended when his car bottomed out after going over railroad tracks near 1st Avenue and North Lorraine in southeast Hutchinson.

He then fled from the car on foot. Chief Hooper says because of the potential threat to the public, he activated the Emergency Response Team (SWAT) and called for mutual aid from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Team, Harvey County ERT, South Hutchinson PD, Emergency Communications, Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno County EMS.

Hooper says the area was shut down for several hours while they searched for the suspect. He says he was never located but stressed that there was no longer a danger to the public.

Chief Hooper thanked the Moose Lodge, which allowed their lodge building to be used as a temporary command post during the search.