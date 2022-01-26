Suspect wanted after wild police chase through Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a third person involved in a wild chase through Lawrence Wednesday morning.

The chase started around 7:20 a.m. near East 15th Street and Prairie Avenue.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they tried to stop a black 2015 Chevy Impala that had been reported stolen, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers said the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and also drove through yards in the area, damaging property.

The three people in the car eventually ditched the vehicle about two-miles away near West 22nd Street and Carolina.

Officers arrested two-suspects nearby. They are still looking for a third person who was in the car during the police chase.

Deputies would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the chase, or had to avoid a collision with the suspects’ car. They also want to know about any property damage that happened during the chase. It can be reported by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.