Man accused of shooting at WPD officers makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man who Wichita police say shot at officers during a protest last week was in court Tuesday.

Henry Edward Parker is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on an officer, 19 counts of aggravated assault of an officer, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say a video captured him shooting at officers at 21st and Arkansas. WPD said someone sent them a video that helped them in the investigation to identify Parker.

Parker’s next court date is June 25.

