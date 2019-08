Great Bend, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s office say they have arrested a suspected meth dealer.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 10th street and Kiowa road when officers stopped 37-year-old Kevin Pekarek of Hutchinson.

During the traffic stop, officers say they found meth in Pekarek’s car. He was arrested at the scene and booked on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Pekarek is being held on a $100,000 bond on each count.