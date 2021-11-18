Suspected serial killer charged with 2 murders at Kansas City apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A suspected serial killer is now charged with two murders at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Perez Reed, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder for Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow‘s deaths. Court documents show investigators believe Reed killed Washington on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29 and Fairrow on Oct. 29. Investigators found their bodies in apartments at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas.

Reed is also charged with the murders of four other people in the St. Louis area.

FBI agents arrested Reed in the Kansas City area, and he is in federal custody. Court documents show a .40-caliber handgun was in Reed’s possession when he was arrested, and it matched shell casings located at the crime scenes in question.

