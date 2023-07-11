9 shot, more injured after shooting in Old Town near the 200 block of N. Washington St. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two suspects in the shooting at City Nightz on July 2 made their first appearances in court on Tuesday.

Ameir King-Ingram, 19, and John Houze, 27, have both been charged by a judge with several crimes.

Ameir King-Ingram’s first appearance (KSN Photo) John Houze’s first appearance (KSN Photo)

King-Ingram was charged with the following crimes:

Six counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon

One count of aggravated battery; recklessly cause great bodily harm

One count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Houze was charged with the following crimes:

Six counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon

One count of criminal possession of a weapon

One count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

The Wichita Police Department is still looking for another suspect in the case. Saturday, a WPD officer told KSN police are looking for Jaylen Thomas in connection to the case. He is suspected of being another shooter in the incident.

Police say officers in Old Town heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. on July 2, then saw people running out of City Nightz.

During a news briefing just before 4 a.m. on July 2, WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot, and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled. That number increased to nine shooting victims as two later showed up at the hospital later on.

Houze and King-Ingram are both next due in court on July 24 at 10:30 a.m. Both are currently being held on $500,000 bonds.