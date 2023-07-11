WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two suspects in the shooting at City Nightz on July 2 made their first appearances in court on Tuesday.
Ameir King-Ingram, 19, and John Houze, 27, have both been charged by a judge with several crimes.
King-Ingram was charged with the following crimes:
- Six counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon
- One count of aggravated battery; recklessly cause great bodily harm
- One count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits
- Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon
Houze was charged with the following crimes:
- Six counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon
- One count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits
The Wichita Police Department is still looking for another suspect in the case. Saturday, a WPD officer told KSN police are looking for Jaylen Thomas in connection to the case. He is suspected of being another shooter in the incident.
Police say officers in Old Town heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. on July 2, then saw people running out of City Nightz.
During a news briefing just before 4 a.m. on July 2, WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot, and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled. That number increased to nine shooting victims as two later showed up at the hospital later on.
Houze and King-Ingram are both next due in court on July 24 at 10:30 a.m. Both are currently being held on $500,000 bonds.