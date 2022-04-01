WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock and Waco in Wichita. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of March 13.

A white Jeep Grand Cherokee drove past the Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock and Waco. The vehicle was going west without headlights on. The Jeep went through the intersection to the west before turning around and driving back. The Jeep passed by the pharmacy again and stopped just north of Murdock on Wichita Street. Two suspects exited the SUV and walked across Murdock to the pharmacy while the Jeep turned back around and stopped.

Another occupant of the Jeep, possibly the driver, got out and went to the Konica Minolta building in the 200 block of W. Murdock. The two people who crossed Murdock went to the front of the pharmacy and broke through the front door. They took bottles of narcotics before leaving the building and returning to the Jeep. The Jeep then left northbound on Wichita Street.

Anyone with information regarding the crime can receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.



