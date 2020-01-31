Suspicious death investigation in Ellsworth County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in Ellsworth County.

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in Ellsworth County.

On Jan. 23, at around 10:35 p.m., the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to 104 W. Olds Ave. in Holyrood after a resident called 911 reporting an unconscious man who had been outside and exposed to the weather for an extended period of time. EMS transported the man, later identified as John O. Glenn III, 56, of Great Bend, to an area hospital. Glenn died in the early Jan. 24.

An autopsy was conducted and the preliminary autopsy results raised concerns that he may have died under suspicious circumstances. On Jan. 30, the KBI and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office conducted several search warrants in Ellsworth County related to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 472-4416. Tips can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: