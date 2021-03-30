Teen arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his mother in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his 34-year-old mother.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Garden City 911 dispatch received a call from the teen who told them about the shooting.

Police responded to the home on E. Price Street where the boy surrendered to officers. He was taken to Southwest Kansas Regional Detention Center on an allegation of first-degree murder.

Police located the boy’s mother suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. She was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries.

KSN News is not identifying the boy because of his age. The Garden City Police Department said they are offering condolences to the family.