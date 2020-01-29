1  of  2
Teen arrested after bringing gun to Heights High School

Crime

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly brought a gun to school.

At around 8:30 a.m., a WPD School Resource Officer at Heights High School, 5301 N. Hillside, was contacted by school staff regarding an anonymous tip of a student having a gun. The SRO followed up along with USD 259 security. The tip led to an arrest. A handgun was recovered. Police arrested the boy for criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and a firearm on school grounds.

The police department said there were no threats to students, no threats of violence, and no disruptions at the school. Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Students of the Wichita, Goddard, Maize, and Derby School Districts have the ability to provide anonymous tips to keep their schools safe. The Speak Up program by Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County allows students, staff, and parents the ability to send anonymous tips through a secure website, app or phone number.

