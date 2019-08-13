Teen arrested after shooting injures girl’s hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly shot a gun that injured a 9-year-old girl’s hand.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Laura.

“Officers learned the girl was playing in her backyard, heard two loud bangs and her finger was struck by some kind of projectile,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police located the teenage boy exiting the home next door with a handgun. He went back inside. Officers were able to make contact by phone to the home. All occupants exited the home including the boy. A gun was recovered.

The 16-year-old boy was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction and outstanding warrant. Police believe the boy was firing at a target which is illegal in Wichita.

Police said the injuries to the girl’s hand were minor.