Teen arrested after shooting injures girl’s hand

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Police Department 2.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly shot a gun that injured a 9-year-old girl’s hand.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Laura.

“Officers learned the girl was playing in her backyard, heard two loud bangs and her finger was struck by some kind of projectile,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police located the teenage boy exiting the home next door with a handgun. He went back inside. Officers were able to make contact by phone to the home. All occupants exited the home including the boy. A gun was recovered.

The 16-year-old boy was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction and outstanding warrant. Police believe the boy was firing at a target which is illegal in Wichita.

Police said the injuries to the girl’s hand were minor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather