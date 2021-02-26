Teen arrested following fatal stabbing Thursday night in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A teen is in custody after a fatal stabbing Thursday in Newton.

At about 10:45 p.m., a Newton police officer witnessed a vehicle driving erratically in the 2000 block of West First Street. The officer stopped the vehicle, and the 16-year-old boy immediately reported he had just been involved in a fight and had stabbed someone. A bloody knife was found inside.

The victim was found in the 100 block of Evans with life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old man was transported to a Wichita hospital, where he later died. The teen was arrested.

Newton police are still working through notifications to the victim’s family members.

The relationship between the victim and suspect and other factors contributing to the incident is part of the investigation, police said.

