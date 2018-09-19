Teen arrested for possession of multiple drugs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a teen for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of hallucinogenic with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, two officers stopped the 18-year-old Izayah Smith for a traffic violation in a 2011 silver Chevy Malibu.

During the stop, police said Smith was found to be sitting on a handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers recovered 10 grams of marijuana, four grams of cocaine, 16 Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia and approximately $1,000 in cash.