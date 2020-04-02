Teen arrested in Wichita home burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a home robbery. It happened Wednesday morning around 6:40 in the 3200 block of South Bluelake.

Officers arrived and contacted a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman inside the home. They reported waking and finding the 17-year-old inside their home. The 17-year-old pointed a handgun at them that he had taken while inside the house and fled on foot. No one was injured.

Through the investigation, officers learned of the teen’s involvement in the

aggravated burglary. He was located nearby in a home and arrested on two counts of aggravated residential burglary, theft, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers were able to recover the victim’s wallet.

