Teen arrested in Towne East carjacking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery stemming from a carjacking last week at Towne East Square.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, police responded to the mall after a 57-year-old woman said she was approached by the teen and another suspect while leaving work. The 13-year-old battered her and took her keys. They fled in her 2003 silver Buick Park Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Through the investigation, police learned of the 13-year-old boy’s involvement, and he was arrested. Wichita police are looking for a second suspect.

The woman’s vehicle was found Wednesday in the 4600 block of South Brookhaven.

If you know anything about the crimes, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or detectives at (316) 268-4407.

