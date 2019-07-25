Teen arrested, two on the run after stolen vehicles were located in Rose Hill

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rose Hill Police Department said one teen was arrested, and two suspects are on the run.

Around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, the department responded to suspicious activity in the Sienna Ranch addition. The officer located a vehicle from Wichita and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop and crashed in the 300 block of East Foxbrier. The two suspects inside fled.

Police said a second vehicle was observed near the crash and was stopped. The driver fled from that car on foot, and officers gave chase through the neighborhood and into a heavily wooded area.

Police said both vehicles were stolen.

Andover police responded to search the area with K-9 units and a drone. Several Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the search four miles from the crash site. KHP called out air support along with an additional K-9 unit.

Police said tips led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect from Wichita around 9:45 a.m. The suspect was booked on suspicion of vehicle burglary, obstruction of apprehension, criminal trespass and marijuana possession.

Two other suspects were not located, and the search was called off. They still remain at large. Two still photographs were provided by police from a security camera. If you recognize the suspects below, please call the Rose Hill Police Department at 316-776-0191 or 911.