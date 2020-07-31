Teen charged in connection to death of AutoZone employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lamontae Donae Lucas, 18, of Wichita, was charged with second-degree murder Friday in the shooting death of 40-year-old Nick Blue. Lucas

Blue was found shot to death at the AutoZone at 910 S. Oliver on Sunday night.

Police said their investigation revealed that Lucas entered the store with the intent to rob it. During that time, they say Lucas shot Blue one time and then fled. Two other employees were in the building, one in the stockroom, one in the basement. They told police they did not see or hear anything at the front of the store. They called 911 when they found Blue’s body.

Lucas’ bond is set at $250,000. His next court appearance is Aug. 13.

