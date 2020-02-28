Teen charged in Wichita man’s murder

Crime

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old Wichita woman was charged Friday with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Rina Nguyen is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Amare Holt back on February 12 in the 1500 block of S. Battin.

Authorities told KSN News the two were a couple, and there were domestic violence problems in the past.

Nguyen is free on a $300,000 bond. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on March 5.

