Police respond to an active shooter call at Towne East on March 18, 2022. One person died. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teenager who was arrested after a fatal shooting at Towne East last year is now facing adult charges in the case.

Te’bryis Robinson appears before a judge on March 28, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Te’bryis Robinson appeared before a district court judge Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with:

Murder in the first degree

Criminal use of a weapon

A juvenile court judge transferred Robinson’s case out of juvenile court two weeks ago.

The alleged crime happened on March 18, 2022. TrenJ’vious Hutton, 14, was shot and killed inside Towne East. An active shooter call went out to the police department, and as officers arrived, shoppers raced to leave the building. Dispatchers at Sedgwick County 911 took 168 calls in less than 10 minutes after the shooting.

The Wichita Police Department said the victim was fighting with people he knew from an ongoing dispute. During the fight, police say a 16-year-old allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting Hutton.

Some witnesses near the shooting tried to save Hutton‘s life, but he died at the scene.

A judge set Robinson’s bond at $500,000. The next court date is April 6.