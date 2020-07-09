Teen drops note saying he had explosive, attempts to rob store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated robbery and battery.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a bomb threat call involving a robbery at a business in the 1500 block of South Oliver. Officers were already nearby the business, saw the 13-year-old run from the business, and being followed by a customer. The 13-year-old was arrested after a short foot pursuit and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.

The investigation revealed, the 13-year-old boy entered the business and handed a note to an employee demanding money and that he had an explosive. The employee called 911, and the juvenile ran from the business after seeing police arriving. As the 13-year-old boy fled from the store, he struck a customer as he pushed open the door to leave. There was no loss from the business, and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and it will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: